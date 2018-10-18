Over 200,000 flu vaccines given on first day: CDC

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter

More than 200,000 doses of flu vaccines were administered on the first day of government-funded vaccination on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday, urging eligible people get vaccinated as soon as possible.

About 6 million government-funded flu vaccines have been prepared for nine high-risk groups of people, and 209,240 shots were administered on the first day, about the same number given a year earlier, it said.

There were 50,267 cases of flu-like illnesses nationwide last week and 38 clustered flu cases were reported in the past four weeks, with 24 clusters (63.2 percent) found at schools, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said.

There have been 17 cases of serious complications caused by the flu this season, which started on Oct. 1, of whom 10, or 59 percent, were infected with the influenza A (H3N2) strain.

“The common circulating virus now is the influenza A virus, and flu activity has been relatively low at this point,” CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

However, flu activity often begins to increase in November, and it takes about two weeks for the body to develop antibodies after getting a flu vaccine, so the CDC advises people to get vaccinated earlier, he added.

In related news, clustered cases of chicken pox have been increasing in Taipei, the Taipei Department of Health said.

Twelve clusters have been reported since the new school semester began, for a total of 85 cases from last month to Thursday last week, the department said, adding that the number is 2.7 times higher from the same period last year.

Five clusters involving 55 cases were reported in elementary schools, three clusters involving 11 cases were found at junior-high schools and two clusters each were reported at senior-high schools (10 cases) and cram schools (nine cases), it said.