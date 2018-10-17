Friendly nations urged to support Taiwan at Interpol

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is asking friendly nations to speak up at an upcoming meeting of the Interpol executive committee to support Taiwan’s participation at the organization’s general assembly next month, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said yesterday.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Monday said in a statement that it has sent a letter to ask that it participate as an observer in Interpol’s general assembly to be held from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Department of International Organizations Director-General Bob Chen (陳龍錦) yesterday confirmed that Interpol has received the letter sent last month by CIB Commissioner Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏), but has yet to respond.

The ministry has asked friendly nations who are members of the Interpol executive committee to speak up for Taiwan at a committee meeting to be held early next month before the assembly begins, Chen said.

He did not identify the executive committee members the ministry has approached, saying only that the committee has 13 members — the US, Canada, Brazil, France, Belgium, Russia, Moldova, Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Nigeria, Albania and China.

Taiwan is applying for admission to the general assembly as an observer for a third consecutive year. Its previous two attempts have failed because of China’s opposition, part of Beijing’s campaign to suppress Taiwan’s participation in the international community.

Established in 1923, Interpol is the world’s largest international police organization with 192 member nations.