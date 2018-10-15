Driver blamed for deaths in Taipei does not post bail

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A driver involved in a crash that killed three people remained in custody yesterday, as he had not posted bail.

Hsieh Ya-hsuan (謝亞軒), 21, was found at the wheel of a car that crashed into a building on Nanjing E Road Sec 4, next to the Taipei Arena on Thursday last week.

Video footage from dashcams in other vehicles showed two cars traveling westward at high speed, with the second vehicle allegedly driven by his Hsieh’s friend Huang Yu-cheng (黃佑呈), 22.

Both were detained.

A judge on Thursday set bail at NT$150,000 for Hsieh and NT$100,000 for Huang.

Huang was released after posting bail. Both face charges of manslaughter and offenses against public safety.

Hsieh has prior convictions for drunk driving and using illegal drugs. His driver’s license had been suspended at the time of the crash.

Media reports said that both men worked at nightclubs and were involved in organized crime. Hsieh was reported to be a member of the Northern Union gang, while Huang is said to be a member of the Bamboo Union’s Zhong chapter.