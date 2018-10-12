Small fee set for visitors’ requests for driving permits

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Foreign visitors would soon be required to pay a fee when applying for a driving permit, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

Visitors from reciprocal nations can drive and rent cars in Taiwan with a valid international driver’s license within 30 days of entering the country, the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) said.

However, if a foreigner stays longer than 30 days, they need to go to a motor vehicle office and apply for a permit to continue using their international driver’s license, it added.

The DGH said that it receives about 2,300 driving permit applications from foreign visitors per year free of charge.

However, the National Audit Office said that the permit should not be granted for free, it said.

Therefore, the ministry said it is to amend the Charge Regulations of Highway Certificates and Motor Vehicles Fees (公路 證照及監理規費收費辦法) to charge NT$100 per application.

The change is scheduled to be implemented in spring next year, it said.

The Road Traffic Safety Rules (道路交通安全規則) require international visitors to apply for a permit from a motor vehicle office to continue using their international driver’s license in Taiwan if they stay in the country for more than 30 days, the ministry said.

However, the Charge and Fees Act (規費法) states that the agency should charge permit applicants administrative fees, regardless of the type of permit, the ministry said.

Due to the large number of applications it receives, the DGH would have to appropriate administrative personnel and resources to handle them, it added.