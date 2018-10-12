Loisel granted citizenship

Staff writer, with CNA

Pierre Loisel (劉力學), a Canadian who has been living in Taiwan for more than 50 years, was naturalized yesterday, becoming the first non-clergy member in New Taipei City to be granted citizenship without having to surrender his own.

“I love Taiwan,” Loisel, 78, said upon receiving his identification card.

A resident of New Taipei City since 1964, Loisel has played a significant role in building the local information and communications technology (ICT) industry, the New Taipei City Department of Civil Affairs said.

He assisted with the launch of the world’s first Chinese computer interface and with the development of Taiwan’s directory assistance service, the department said.

Loisel also founded the Canadian Society, forerunner to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, and helped facilitate the establishment of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei three years later, it added.

After he retired, Loisel began farming and has become a leading figure in the field of organic agriculture, the department said.

“My goal is to help grow healthy fruits and vegetables for Taiwan,” Loisel said.

In presenting Loisel his ID card, New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Ssu-chuan (李四川) said that Loisel’s love for Taiwan was not an understatement, as evidenced by his selfless contribution to the development of the nation’s ICT industry.

In August, Loisel was awarded the Friendship Medal of Diplomacy by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in recognition of his contributions.

Under last year’s amendments to the Nationality Act (國籍法), high-level foreign professionals can obtain citizenship without relinquishing their own, as part of efforts to foster, recruit and retain talent from around the world.