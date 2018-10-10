Taiwanese comedy accepted for 2019 Oscar consideration

Staff writer, with CNA, LOS ANGELES

The Taiwanese dark comedy The Great Buddha+ (大佛普拉斯) was among 87 submissions accepted for consideration to be shortlisted for the best foreign-language film category at next year’s Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) said on Monday.

A total of 89 countries submitted a film and 87 were accepted, with two African countries — Malawi and Niger — submitting a film for the first time, the academy said.

The Great Buddha+, the first feature film directed by documentary director Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯), tells a story that underlines the gulf between the “haves” and the “have-nots.”

It revolves around the dark secrets a nighttime security guard at a Buddha statue factory and his friend, a trash collector, stumble upon while watching dashcam recordings of the company’s boss’ sexual encounters with women.

The film drew much attention in Taiwan for its experimental forms and sharp sarcasm.

It won the top prize at last year’s Taipei Film Festival, as five Golden Horse Awards, including best adapted screenplay and best new director.

It also won the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema Award at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Among the other films accepted for the foreign-language category are Shoplifters by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and Burning by South Korean director Lee Chang-dong.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 22 and the ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 24.