Taichung floral exhibition opens doors

Staff writer, with CNA

An exhibition of pieces from the collections of four museums in Taiwan and Japan on Saturday opened at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung as a prelude to the Taichung World Flora Exposition, which is to run from Nov. 3 to April 24 next year.

“Flowers of Immense Charm — A Masterpiece Exhibition by Four Major Museums” is organized by the National Palace Museum, Tainan’s Chimei Museum, the Tokyo Fuji Art Museum and the Taichung museum.

National Cheng Kung University history professor Hsiao Chong-ray (蕭瓊瑞) acted as chief curator of the exhibition.

A total of 148 pieces from the four collections are on display until Feb. 10 next year.

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) were at the opening.

The exhibition is suitable for people of all ages and holds profound academic value, Hsiao Tsung-huang said.

The international exchange between the museums is aimed at showcasing the four different cultural contexts, world views and value systems found in Taiwan, China, Japan and the West, he added.

The exhibition covers a wide range of genres, and includes objects, paintings and sculptures, Lin said.

He added that he hoped the art and accompanying activities would lift visitors’ spirits.