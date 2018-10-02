Doctors call attention to importance of stomach health

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

People with early-stage stomach cancer usually experience no symptoms, the Gastroenterological Society of Taiwan said on Sunday, adding that avoiding bacterial infections and undergoing regular checkups are important tools for cancer prevention.

National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) physician Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢), who is also society chairman, said that tomorrow marks the first World Stomach Day, an international initiative aimed at raising awareness and support for stomach health.

The stomach is prone to a range of illnesses, including peptic ulcer disease, chronic gastritis, Helicobacter pylori (H pylori) bacteria infection and gastroesophageal reflux disease, which are all commonly diagnosed in Taiwan, he said.

The hospital’s health checkups have found that about 20 to 30 percent of the patients had gastroesophageal reflux disease and about 10 to 15 percent had peptic ulcer disease, Wu said.

About 4,000 people are diagnosed with stomach cancer every year in Taiwan, but about 80 percent of them do not experience symptoms in the early stages, he said.

Poor digestive health can affect the metabolism as well as the immune and nervous systems, but many Taiwanese have the bad habit of eating too fast or having meetings while eating, Wu said.

Taiwan Microbiota Consortium president and Taipei Veterans General Hospital physician Wu Chun-ying (吳俊穎) said that H pylori infection disrupts the stomach’s physiology and that studies have suggested it as one of the most significant factors leading to the development of stomach cancer.

NTUH physician Lee Yi-chia (李宜家) said studies have found that H pylori infection rates in the nation’s remote areas and outlying islands are about 60 to 70 percent, while the rate is only about 20 percent in Taipei.

H pylori is transmitted from person to person through saliva or fecal contamination of food or water, Lee said, adding that it is often transmitted between family members through sharing food or utensils.

Studies have shown that H pylori eradication therapy can reduce the risk of developing stomach cancer, he said.

Lee urged people to avoid eating cured food or food high in sodium, as well as smoking and drinking alcohol, and advised them to undergo regular checkups to prevent stomach diseases.