Taiwanese win invention medals

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese won a total of 27 medals, including 19 golds, at an international invention exhibition in Ukraine, the Chinese Innovation and Invention Society said on Sunday.

Eight silver medals and five special prizes put Taiwan in second place in the medal count at the 2018 International Salon of Inventions and New Technologies held from Thursday to Saturday in Sevastopol, Ukraine.

Nearly 400 inventions from more than 20 nations were submitted to the show, including 37 from Taiwan, the Taiwanese invention organization said.

Among the prize-winning inventions by Taiwanese was a ship propulsion system with automated balance control and correcting functions created by a team from National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology, which won a gold medal and a special prize.

Another gold and special prize winner was a wheelchair-accessible gardening table for potting and planting that includes an irrigation system using recycled water by Pan Shen-wen (潘聖文), a student at Chung Hua University in Hsinchu.