Seal-shaped rock could become a natural monument

By Yu Chao-fu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Wild Bird Society of Keelung is to apply to have a seal-shaped rock designated a natural monument by the Keelung City Government.

The rock, which is in the city’s Badouzih (八斗子) area, has captured attention on social media.

The society hopes that by applying to have the rock recognized under Article 78 of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), attention will be drawn to the Badouzih area’s development and the rock’s management, society director Shen Chin-feng (沈錦豐) said.

Kuo Tsang-lieh (郭滄烈), who grew up in the area, said that he discovered the rock on Daping Shore (大坪海岸) early this month while photographing birds.

He thought the rock looked like a seal, and shared a photograph of it on Facebook, he said, adding that he was surprised that he had not noticed it before.

Like the Queen’s Head in New Taipei City’s Yehliu Geopark (野柳公園), the seal-shaped rock is in an area rich in fossils and concretions, Shen said.

The seal-shaped rock blends into the surrounding seascape and has as much potential as the Queen’s Head, he said.

Shen said he plans to file the request with the city government next year.