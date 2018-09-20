Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

POLITICS

DPP advises against rally

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee yesterday passed a resolution advising party members who are government officials or running in the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections not to join a rally planned by the Formosa Alliance. The pro-localization group is to hold a rally on Taipei’s Ketagalan Boulevard on Oct. 20 to protest Chinese bullying, promote Taiwan’s right to self-determination and garner support for its independence referendum proposal. DPP spokeswoman Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said a motion put forward at the committee meeting said civil servants affiliated with the party wanted a clear position from the party headquarters on the matter. Committee members said that while the party steadfastly opposes annexation, any action on the issue at this time could give anti-reformists a pretext to cause disturbance during elections, Wu said.

DIPLOMACY

Tsai touts joint efforts

The nation is collaborating with other countries to establish or bolster cross-border security networks, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday told an international police cooperation forum in Taipei on combating transnational telecom fraud. Cracking down on fraud has become increasingly difficult due to the constantly evolving fraud methods and dispersal of criminal rings across various countries, she said. Taiwan is playing an indispensable role in the international security network, having taken the initiative to bolster ties with other countries, and is willing to and capable of making greater contributions, she said.

HEALTH

Yilan confirms dengue case

The Yilan County Public Health Bureau yesterday confirmed the county’s second imported dengue fever case this year. The patient is a Filipino fisherman recently returned from a trip to the Philippines, the bureau said. He was found to have a high fever upon his arrival at an airport on Saturday last week, it said, adding that blood samples tested positive for dengue fever on Monday. No indigenous cases of dengue fever has been reported in the county so far this year, it added. The bureau urged labor brokerage firms to pay attention to the health of foreign workers when they enter the nation and instruct them to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as high fever, headache and muscle pains. People should also keep their environment clean to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the bureau said.

SOCIETY

Congress to open in Penghu

The World Congress of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World is to open in Penghu County on Thursday next week, county Commissioner Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) said on Tuesday. A total of 250 people representing 50 cities in 23 nations are to participate in the meeting, which would be the first of its kind in Penghu, Chen said. The congress — with the theme “In Love With the Ocean: Ecological and Tourism Sustainability, Ocean Economy, Cooperation and Co-creation” — includes a series of academic forums, expositions and cultural and sports events, some of which start today and will run through Nov. 4, Chen said. Other events include the Bay Landscape Art Festival, a carnival street parade, the Penghu Lights Festival, the Global Marine Areas and Harbor City Forum, the Night in Penghu concert, an ironman triathlon and the Penghu Cross-Sea Marathon, Chen added.