EU support to boost efforts on status: speaker

Staff writer, with CNA

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) on Monday expressed his confidence that Taiwan would be able to upgrade its international status after the European Parliament last week passed a report calling for an end to China’s military provocation toward the nation.

In recognition of the report on the state of EU-China relations adopted on Wednesday last week, Su said that now is the time for Taiwan to expand diplomatically, because with the help of the EU it would be more successful in participating in international organizations.

The report showed that while China’s authoritarianism is slowly increasing, the parliament is calling for EU member states to urge Beijing to refrain from further military provocation toward Taiwan, endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Su said.

The parliament said in the report that all cross-strait disputes should be settled by peaceful means on the basis of international law and expressed its concern about a unilateral decision by China to start using new flight routes over the Taiwan Strait.

It also encouraged the resumption of official dialogue between Beijing and Taipei, and reiterated the EU’s consistent support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, such as the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization, saying that Taiwan’s continued exclusion from these organizations is not in line with the EU’s interests.

Over the past two years, about 10 delegations totaling nearly 100 people from the parliament have visited the Legislative Yuan, Su said.

Taiwan was received like a sovereign nation when he led a delegation to the UK and France in July, Su said, adding that Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) received the same treatment when he visited central and eastern Europe last month.