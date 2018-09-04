Vietnamese resident seeks justice for brother allegedly shot dead by police

Staff writer, with CNA

A Vietnamese worker whose brother was allegedly killed by police in April yesterday asked Taiwanese to support her pursuit for justice, in a case which activists have said highlights systematic exploitation of migrant workers in Taiwan.

“I was very sad. My brother was shot and killed by police and they have not taken any responsibility for that,” said Hoang Thi Ha, who works at a factory in New Taipei City’s Shulin (樹林).

Her brother, Hoang Van Doan, 31, was on April 19 found dead on Alishan in Chiayi County, members of the Taiwan International Workers’ Association and other nongovernmental organizations said.

Hoang Van Doan’s hands were restrained by police-issue handcuffs when his body was found, they said.

A coroner’s report said that he died of a skull fracture and brain injury caused by a blow to his head, an association member said.

Hoang Van Doan left his job in New Taipei City’s Yehliu port four months after being hired as a fisherman in June 2016, due to heavy workload and physical abuse, the groups said.

He then worked illegally on farms in Nantou and Chiayi counties, they said.

Police on April 14 spotted and started to chase Hoang Van Doan and other undocumented migrant workers, the groups said.

Hoang Van Doan was detained and cuffed, but later escaped, they said.

He was hit on the head by a traction bullet fired from a net-shooting device used by police, Hoang Thi Ha said she learned on April 18.

His friends saw Hoang Van Doan bleeding from his head as he tried to escape, and his body was found by their elder brother on April 19, when he went looking for him, Hoang Thi Ha said.

At a protest held outside the National Policy Agency, the groups said that police deliberately fired the gun at the man’s head.

Police made no effort to find Hoang Van Doan and ensure that he received treatment, despite knowing that he was injured, they said.

“My family in Vietnam could not come today. I hope that everyone can support us and help achieve justice for my brother,” Hoang Thi Ha told during the protest.

Chen Hung-yao (陳鴻堯), head of the agency’s foreign affairs section, accepted a letter of protest from Hoang Thi Ha.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances that led to Hoang Van Doan’s death.

The investigation is still ongoing, Chen said, adding: “We regret the accident.”