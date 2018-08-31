Japanese envoy presents awards for cultural exchanges

Staff writer, with CNA

Japanese Representative to Taiwan Mikio Numata on Wednesday recognized the efforts of National Culture and Arts Foundation chairperson Lin Mun-lee (林曼麗) and a taiko drumming group to build friendly bilateral relations and help promote mutual understanding.

Lin, a professor at National Taipei University of Education, was on July 18 selected for the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs’ Commendation for her efforts to expand cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Japan through art, Numata, who heads the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, said at a ceremony at his Yangmingshan residence in Taipei.

In 2014 and last year, Lin played a key role in the organization of two major art exhibitions in Taipei and Tokyo, Numata said.

Lin served as director of the National Palace Museum from 2006 to 2008 and head of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum from 1996 to 2000.

In the 21st century, national borders are becoming increasingly blurred, while international realities are growing sharper and more complicated, Lin said.

It is imperative that people of different cultures learn to understand and respect each other through cultural exchanges so that they can work together for a better future, she said.

Taiwan Taiko Association president Wang Miao-chuan (王妙涓) — who also received a ministry commendation — said that she hoped people of all ages in Taiwan and Japan, including physically or mentally challenged people, would continue to learn the art of taiko drumming and pass it on to future generations.

The association has been holding youth competitions annually to promote taiko culture and youth exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, Numata said.

Numata thanked Lin and Wang for their efforts to build a firm friendship between the two nations through art and taiko.

Japan each year presents the commendations to people and groups who have made outstanding achievements in international fields, in acknowledgment of their contributions to the promotion of friendship with Japan.

The commendations are also aimed at boosting public understanding of and support for the activities of the recipients.