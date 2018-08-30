VP shares plans to spend NT$9bn on dementia care

Staff writer, with CNA

The government plans to invest NT$9 billion (US$293 million) to protect the rights of people with dementia and better meeting their healthcare needs, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said on Tuesday.

Chen addressed the nation’s new policy guidelines during a meeting with Dementia Alliance International chairperson Kate Swaffer.

At the meeting, Chen thanked Swaffer for speaking up for Taiwan at international events and for helping boost international awareness about Taiwan’s efforts to improve care for people with dementia.

He said he hoped that Swaffer would continue to support the nation.

Swaffer, a dementia sufferer herself, has made great contributions to dementia initiatives and is an important dementia awareness advocate, Chen said.

He hopes that with the assistance of the alliance, Taiwan will be able to engage in exchanges with international organizations to develop new services for people with dementia, he said.

Last year, the World Health Assembly decided to adopt the WHO global action plan on the public health response to dementia, while the Ministry of Health and Welfare also rolled out the “Taiwan Dementia Policy: A Framework for Prevention and Care 2.0,” which includes three work directives, Chen said.

These are to conduct a general review of relevant laws to improve public understanding and knowledge of the disease; establish a diagnosis, treatment and care network for people with dementia; and set up a national platform for dementia information collection and analysis, he said.