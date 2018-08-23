Construction at taxiway halted after workers die

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Labor yesterday ordered construction work at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to be suspended after three workers were killed in a mudslide on Tuesday.

The ministry said it has fined the general contractor NT$300,000 (US$9,762) for contravening the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法).

The subcontractor responsible for the section where the accident occurred would be referred to prosecutors over allegations of failure to take necessary safety measures, the ministry said in a statement.

The victims were trapped under piles of mud while working on water pipes at an airport taxiway, Taoyuan firefighters said.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration Director-General Yu Yi-chun (游逸駿) inspected the site and said that a lack of retaining walls might have led to the mudslide, the statement said.

The site already had several problems, ministry statistics showed.

The ministry has since 2016 conducted 14 inspections at the site, issued six fines totaling NT$1.11 million and ordered that work be suspended three times.

Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) yesterday extended her condolences and presented consolation money to the families of the victims during a visit to the site.

The ministry is working with Taoyuan authorities to establish an employee and family assistance program that would provide counseling services to the family members, the statement said.