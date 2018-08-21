CIST developing simulator systems for games market

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology (CIST) is interested in developing immersive simulator systems for the gaming market, a source said last week.

The institute has developed simulators for the military as well as for civilian entities, including the Taiwan High Speed Rail, the Taiwan Railways Administration and mass rapid transit companies, said the source, who is familiar with the institute and who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The institute has showcased some of the training simulators it developed at defense and aeronautic expos in Taiwan, the source said.

The simulators can accommodate solo or team play, are compatible with virtual-reality devices and can be adapted for recreational use, the source said.

The institute estimates that it could work with about a dozen private corporations and the venture would be worth at least NT$120 million (US$3.9 million), the source said.

While the institute is cautiously optimistic about its simulators’ potential profit in the video game market, no precise estimates are available, the source said.

The institute’s work on virtual-reality simulators was primarily intended for small-arms marksmanship training, with production of the machines involving more than 20 privately owned firms, the source said.

A government-operated arcade in Kinmen County’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼) uses a simulator system developed by the institute, in which players can select from multiple weapons to re-enact the Battle of Guningtou or a fight a fictional war, the source said.