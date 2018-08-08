Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff reporter, with CNA

LABOR

Committee to talk wages

A committee convened by the Ministry of Labor is to meet on Thursday next week with government and labor representatives, as well as business leaders, in a bid to reach an agreement on wage increases. The Cabinet in May put forward a series of proposals to improve working conditions for low-wage earners, including a suggestion to raise the statutory hourly wage from NT$140 to NT$150, while Taiwan Confederation of Trade Unions secretary-general Tai Kuo-jung (戴國榮) said it should be increased to NT$164. The Chinese National Federation of Industries, which represents most of the nation’s manufacturers, said the government should respect market mechanisms when considering adjustments to the minimum wage.

CRIME

Man jailed over murder

A man who had confessed to murdering his brother and stealing his identity in an attempt to avoid jail and defraud an insurance company was on Monday sentenced to life in prison by the Taichung District Court. The man, surnamed Lin (林), 48, had accumulated debt and was involved in multiple lawsuits after his company went bankrupt, the court said. On June 1 last year, Lin took his brother out for a drink and, after getting him drunk, took him to a redevelopment site where he killed him, it said. Lin left his driver’s license and 10 dice at the crime scene, chopped off his brother’s hands and burned the body in a bid to misdirect police, the court said. Lin’s mother had taken out life insurance policies on the brothers and provided Lin with a certificate to help him apply for documents in his brother’s name, the court added. It also sentenced Lin’s mother to three months in prison for forgery.