Early afternoons drag time for office workers: survey

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Afternoons are when office workers, especially those who consume sugary beverages, are least productive, according to an online survey released by the John Tung Foundation yesterday.

The survey, conducted in June and last month, targeted office workers aged 20 to 49.

It found that the majority of office workers are least productive between 1pm and 3pm, and that about 70 percent snack in the afternoon to boost their energy.

Signs of low productivity could include easily feeling fatigued, lack of concentration, feeling irritable and a loss of interest in work, foundation researchers said.

The most common snacks were, in order of popularity: cookies, desserts, sugary drinks, unsweetened drinks, fruits, Chinese snacks, fried foods, whole foods and salads, the foundation said.

Nearly 90 percent of the survey’s respondents choose foods that were high in fat or sugar.

An analysis showed that those who drank sugary beverages were the least productive, followed by those who snacked on desserts, cookies or fried foods, the researchers said.

Those who snacked on fruits were the most productive, followed by those who snacked on salads, unsweetened drinks or whole foods, they said.

The brain and the gastrointestinal tract have a bidirectional influence known as the gut-brain axis, said Jorge Chan (張智翔), an attending physicians at Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s gastroenterology division.

Studies have shown that gut health has a positive effect on emotions and productivity in the workplace, he said.

A Dutch study conducted between 2011 and 2015 found that high-sugar, high-fat diets are associated with depression, Chan said.

Several studies have also shown that a high-sugar, high-fat diet could affect the gut microbiota, and through the gut-brain axis lead to unstable moods and affect work performance, he said.

Eating foods that are rich in prebiotics (dietary fiber) could help the body reduce stress and boost the mood, he said.

Snacking on the wrong foods could cause a person to become even more tired, foundation nutritionist Wei Tzu-chin (魏子秦) said.

When a person is under pressure or feeling anxious, their body releases adrenaline and uses up high amounts of vitamin C, resulting in a weakened immune system, she said.

She said she recommends avoiding high-sugar, high-fat snacks and choosing foods that are rich in dietary fibers, vitamins and minerals, such as fruits or salads.