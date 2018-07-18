Local Elections: Tsai touts Changhua’s achievements in green energy

Staff Writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday praised the Changhua County Government for its achievements in promoting green energy during a visit to an elementary school in the county to stump for the county commissioner, who is running for re-election in the Nov. 24 local elections.

Changhua is thought to have the greatest green energy capacity among all of the nation’s cities and counties, thanks to its ample wind and sunshine, Tsai said, and praised Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) for his achievements in developing green energy.

Tsai, who is also DPP chairperson, urged the county government to continue to pass on its experience in the field to other countries and let people around the world know the value of green energy.

The county plans to develop renewable energy on school campuses in three phases by signing 20-year contracts with power companies on behalf of the schools, Wei said.

Solar panels have been installed on the roofs of 187 schools in the county in the first phase and the second phase would see panels installed at another 58 schools, he added.

In the third phase, solar panels would be installed on the roofs of gyms and sports fields at 43 schools, Wei said.

Ninety-eight percent of schools in the county are covered by the renewable energy development plan, the highest rate of any city or county in the nation, Wei said, adding that he expects the program to provide the schools with a stable source of revenue over the next 20 years.

State-owned Taiwan Power Co has also signed a letter of intent with the county to invest NT$200 billion (US$6.6 billion) in offshore wind power farms off the county’s coast, Wei said.

Taiwan has 36 offshore wind farms, of which 21 are in Changhua County, according to the county government.