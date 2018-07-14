KMT Legislator Chiang bets chicken cutlets on Taichung mayoral outcome

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday promised to give away 10,000 fried chicken cutlets if Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) beats the runner-up in the Taichung mayoral election by the same margin he won by four years ago.

Lin yesterday said that he sees no reason why he could not again win by 210,000 votes, the margin by which he defeated former KMT Taichung mayor Jason Hu (胡志強) in 2014.

Chiang, who represents Taichung, responded to Lin’s confidence by challenging him to the fried chicken wager.

“Here is a public service: If Lin Chia-lung wins by 210,000 votes, I will give away 10,000 free fried chicken cutlets. Chia-lung, want to bet?” Chiang said on Facebook.

Chiang also criticized Lin’s performance, saying that Taichung is last among the six special municipalities in terms of salary level and progress on implementing sub-projects under the Executive Yuan’s Long-term Care Services Program 2.0 and its Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

Lin once said that Taichung’s air pollution problem was attributable to people being “too sensitive” to air quality, Chiang said, adding that opinion polls show that KMT Legislator Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) is in the lead among the candidates.

“Thanks for canvassing votes for me with chicken cutlets, Legislator Chiang,” Lin replied on Facebook.

“But more importantly, let us work together to make Taichung a better place,” he said, adding that he would love to help Chiang give away the cutlets, as long as their bet does not constitute vote-buying.

The exchange drew enthusiastic responses.

“Is Chiang drawing out voters for Lin? I now know why some people say Chiang and Lu dislike each other. After all, Lu beat him by a margin of less than 1 percent in the primary,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Chiang is a [DPP] spy,” another said.