INTERVIEW: Tainan Art Museum aims to clarify, display history

By Ling Mei-hsueh and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

“As long as the lights are on at the Tainan Art Museum, everyone is welcome,” museum director Pan Fan said as the museum — billed as a “museum for the people” — approaches its opening at the end of the year after seven years of preparation.

As the first art museum in Taiwan founded as an independent administrative institution, the Tainan Art Museum is informed by Japan’s experience, Pan said.

Such institutions emphasize independence, and even though they are under government supervision, they can operate independently, he said.

A relaxation of hiring restrictions is particularly important to the cultural field, in which professional knowledge and background are especially needed when it comes to employment, Pan said.

The public sector has its own hiring standards, while the appointment of civil servants through an examination process might not necessarily apply to the cultural field, he said.

The relaxation of the restrictions and administrative independence give the museum more flexibility when hiring professional staff and will help it develop in a more professional direction, he added.

However, such independence means that the museum would need to raise 10 percent of its own funds. The remaining 90 percent is currently provided by the Tainan City Government.

While 10 percent is not high, for a large art museum — especially a new one — it will not be an easy task.

Pan said he believes that partial self-funding could become a source of motivation for the museum, and help it position itself and discover its own strengths.

Without the need to generate a part of its own income, the museum could easily become uncreative, he said.

Nevertheless, the proportion of self-generated income needs to be appropriate, because culture is not a highly profitable business, he added.

Pan, who assumed the role of museum director in February, was already on its board of supervisors when it was established on March 17 last year.

He said that as the director of a museum that is an independent administrative institution, his role is more akin to that of a CEO.

As director, he could find diverse ways of positioning Taiwanese art history, he added.

While the Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau is responsible for infrastructure, the museum is to focus on defining its operating philosophy, strategy, direction and goals, Pan said.

It would also set a precedent for laws and regulations on independent administrative institutions, he said.

The museum, located in Tainan’s Jhongsi District (中西), consists of two main buildings: the Japanese colonial-era Tainan Police Department that was completed in 1931 and has been restored and expanded, and a new, pentagonal structure inspired by the Delonix regia flower and designed by architect Joe Shih (石昭永) and Japanese firm Shigeru Ban Architects.

Pan said he hopes that, as a “museum for the people,” the Tainan Art Museum will not only develop a symbiotic relationship with the city, but also become a base for Taiwanese art history and research.

To that end, he said the museum plans to create two research centers: one on the development of Taiwanese art and the other on the scientific aspect of art.

While the latter concept might be unfamiliar to Taiwanese, it is derived from a French concept of elevating the field of art conservation to a science, he added.