Janitors tidy dead body, confusing it with a doll

By Wang Chun-chung and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two janitors in Tainan on Monday carried the body of a suicide victim to the building’s recycling center after mistaking it for a doll.

Early that morning, a physical therapist surnamed Wang (王) was found dead on the driveway to a residential building in Tainan’s Anping District (安平).

Local media reported that Wang jumped to her death from her 10th-floor residence in the middle of the night, because she had been diagnosed with end-stage renal disease and did not want her parents to also suffer, as she would have needed dialysis treatment for the rest of her life.

Heavy rain throughout the night washed away the bloodstains on the ground, where fallen leaves had gathered, and because of Wang’s relatively small physique, a pedestrian mistook the body for a doll or mannequin and informed the building’s janitors, the reports said.

One of the two janitors — a 65-year-old woman surnamed Tsai (蔡) — on Thursday said that when she first touched Wang’s leg, she suspected it was a real person, but her coworker insisted that it was a doll or mannequin, so they moved the body onto a cart and pushed it to the building’s recycling center.

However, she saw that the head was dented and the face looked like one of the building’s residents, so she asked another coworker to look at the body, who confirmed that it was a woman, Tsai said.

“At first, when I was moving the dead body, I really believed it was a doll, so I was not afraid,” Tsai said.

“After learning that it was a dead body, I became so scared,” she said. “For the past two days, I have been getting goosebumps all over my body every time I think about what happened.”