Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CULTURE

AMPAS invites Taiwanese

The US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the group that hands out the Oscars, has invited three Taiwanese — actress-director Sylvia Chang (張艾嘉), screenwriter Wang Hui-ling (王蕙玲) and art director Hwarng Wern-ying (黃文英) — to join. Hwarng was listed in the designers category for Silence, a film directed by Martin Scorsese that was largely filmed in Taiwan, and Three Times (最好的時光), a film that she produced and was directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢). Chang, who was invited to join the actors category, was cited for Love Education (相愛相 親) and 20 30 40. Wang was named in the writers category for Fleeing by Night (夜奔) and Ang Lee’s (李安) Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (臥虎藏龍). AMPAS on Monday issued 928 invitations to artists and executives who have made distinguished contributions to motion pictures. Those who accept the invitations would become members of the academy in autumn, the organization said.

TOURISM

Alishan train back on track

The Alishan Forest Railway in Chiayi County on Wednesday resumed normal operations, more than three months after part of the line was closed due to a series of derailments. Maintenance, safety inspections and improvements were completed on Monday on the section of the rail between Chiayi and Shizihlu (十字路) stations, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The section was closed on March 12 following four accidents between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25. The railway, which runs through a scenic area to an elevation of 2,216m on Alishan, is popular among local and foreign travelers. It was built during the Japanese colonial period to transport timber and began operating in 1912.