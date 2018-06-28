DPP issues warning to members to fall in line for elections

By Yang Chun-hui and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has warned its members to observe the party’s disciplinary measures and rules, saying that it would revoke the membership of those who seek to run in the November elections without the party’s nomination.

Article 15 of the party’s disciplinary regulations disallows publicly voicing support for non-DPP candidates; openly criticizing DPP candidates; assuming a position or being listed as a member of the campaign staff of a non-DPP candidate; and performing actions and making remarks that adversely affect the image of the party or its candidates.

The party’s comments came after Chiayi County Deputy Commissioner Jeff Wu (吳芳銘) last week announced that the would leave the DPP and announce his own bid for the county commissioner election.

Any action that contravenes Article 15 would be handled accordingly, the DPP said.

Earlier this month, Taipei Department of Civil Affairs Commissioner Lan Shih-tsung (藍世聰) announced that he would support the re-election bid of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), an independent, in spite of the party’s decision to nominate DPP Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智) as its candidate for the Taipei election.

An anonymous source in the DPP said that since Ko and the DPP parted ways, the mayor has attempted to create the image that the party was overtly domineering and repressing him.

DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) said that party members working for the Taipei City Government are “serving the public interest of Taipei residents, and are not considered to be contravening party disciplinary regulations.”

Before Hung’s remarks, the DPP had said it would respect Lan’s decision, but had not made clear whether his actions would be considered a contravention of party policy for a united nationwide electoral campaign.

Asked whether the lack of disciplinary action against Lan would weaken Yao’s call for unity among the pan-green camp in the Taipei mayoral election, DPP headquarters director Chen Cheng-te (陳正德) said it would not.

Based on the turnout for Yao’s campaign rally on Saturday last week, pan-green camp supporters are “very happy” that the DPP has nominated its own candidate, Chen said, adding that the event would harden the determination of DPP supporters.