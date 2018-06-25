FEATURE:Dead worker’s family seek justice in courts

By Shih Hsiu-chuan / CNA, with staff writer

Most of the migrant workers who were injured in two recent fires returned home after accepting a settlement offered by their employers, as well as family members of those who were killed, but the family of one Vietnamese victim is seeking justice through the courts.

Relatives of Nguyen Van Trai, 20, who was one of six Vietnamese working for Sican Co, a window-film manufacturer in Taoyuan’s Pingjhen District (平鎮), who died on Dec. 14 last year when a blaze engulfed their dormitory on the upper level of the factory’s warehouse, decided to sue Sican’s owner and another company official.

The dormitory was made of sheet iron — making it an illegal construction and a potential fire hazard.

“We are hoping that prosecutors would file charges against the employer and the court can order disclosure of several documents in the possession of authorities,” said attorney Chang Yu-yin (張譽尹), who is assisting the family.

The family has sued Sican owner Chen Hung-ju (陳宏如) and head of the Pingzhen unit, Hsieh Chao-yi (謝朝怡), for negligent manslaughter, claiming their disregard for fire safety caused Nguyen’s death.

Chang has asked the prosecutors look into several documents that have been withheld by authorities believed to determine whether the dormitory complied with building and fire safety codes.

Despite a lack of rules that ban the use of sheet-iron buildings as dormitories, sheet iron is not a fire-retardant material that can withstand fires for a specific length of time as required by building and fire codes for residential units, he said.

The storage of flammable and combustible materials in the warehouse and the dormitory being divided into compartments with only one exit were also obvious violations of dormitory safety rules, Chang added.

“There was only one entrance leading to the dormitory, where small spaces were partitioned by wood and there was no other way to escape. Right outside the entrance was the kitchen,” Nguyen Van Trai’s brother, Nguyen Van Chac, reportedly told local Chinese-language media.

What he wanted more than anything else was to tell judges the condition his younger brother had been forced to live in, to see the employer held responsible and to bring justice to the deceased, Nguyen Van Chac said.

After his brother’s death, Nguyen Van Chac, who was also working in a factory in Taiwan, returned home, mainly because their parents were very worried about him.

Nguyen Van Chac’s own dormitory was not relocated outside the factory complex where he worked until last month, said Nguyen Van Hung (阮文雄), the Vietnamese-Australian Catholic priest who founded the Vietnamese Migrant Workers and Brides Office in then-Taoyuan County in 2004.

He is among a group of nongovernmental organization (NGOs) activists who tried to contact the five Vietnamese who were injured in the blaze, as well as the families of the dead, hoping to explain to them benefits for occupational injuries and deaths they could claim, since they were not familiar with Taiwan’s laws and language.

However, they were unsuccessful, until Nguyen Van Chac contacted the Vietnamese Migrant Workers and Brides Office seeking help.

The victims’ employment brokers, Sican and officials with the Vietnamese representative office in Taipei did not allow the victims to talk to the NGOs, Nguyen Van Hung said.