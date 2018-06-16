Aid programs are key to global image: diplomats

Staff writer, with CNA

Despite Taiwan’s isolation on the international stage, it must continue its humanitarian efforts overseas to stand out on the world stage, diplomats have said.

The wide variety of aid Taiwan provides is a reflection of its experience in setting up successful aid programs, former Republic of China (ROC) ambassador to Haiti Peter Hwang (黃再求) said in a recent interview.

Although the country’s post-quake relief fund to Haiti after the earthquake of 2010 was far smaller than that of many other donor nations, projects carried out by Taiwan’s mission to the Caribbean nation, including the reconstruction of a high court building, were completed on schedule, Hwang said.

Many of the large-scale projects carried out by other countries, including the US, have still not been completed, he added.

The nation’s agricultural programs in Haiti have helped establish a burgeoning rice industry there, while also helping farmers to counter potential food shortages, the former ambassador said, and added that farmers and the media have praised Taiwan’s assistance on numerous occasions.

The International Cooperation and Development Fund is responsible for the agricultural mission, and its technicians also share their expertise with farmers who raise chickens and fish, Hwang said.

Taiwan’s assistance after the earthquake included “The Village of Hope,” which includes housing for 130 families, as well as an elementary school, he added.

Former ambassador to Swaziland (now the Kingdom of Eswatini) Leonard Chao (趙麟) said that Taiwan could gain experience from its humanitarian missions overseas.

Besides helping an ally, promoting foreign aid can be a positive learning process for many of Taiwan’s agricultural and medical experts, he said.

Taiwan needs to continue with its international aid projects and come up with more that could mutually benefit Taiwan and its diplomatic allies, Chao said.