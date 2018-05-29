Japanese encephalitis cases confirmed

Staff writer, with CNA

A cluster of Japanese encephalitis infections has been confirmed in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園), including two confirmed cases and one suspected case, a Kaohsiung Health Department official said yesterday.

As the residences of the two confirmed cases and the suspected case are within about 2km of each other, the cases were categorized as a cluster infection, department Disease Control Division head Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎) said.

Health authorities have checked seven pig farms near the residences, while disease prevention and control staff have installed more than 100 mosquito traps in and around the residences, Pan said.

About 32,000 Culex tritaeniorhynchus mosquitoes were caught in the area between Wednesday last week and Sunday, department data showed.

The department would continue its disease prevention and control efforts through next month, Pan said.