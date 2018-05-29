Provincial government to lose funding next year

By Lin Liang-sheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

As of next year, the Taiwan Provincial Government will no longer be funded, and members of the Taiwan Provincial Consultative Council would to be reassigned to county and municipal governments, which would take over the province’s responsibilities, Taiwan Provincial Governor Wu Tze-cheng (吳澤成) said yesterday.

He told the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee that the council had 57 members, of whom nine are to retire this year, with the remainder to take on new roles as of Jan. 1 next year.

The provincial government, based in Nantou County’s Jhongsing New Village (中興新村), had held a meeting in November last year to evaluate its responsibilities, and determined that 12 of its tasks could be discarded, and four could be handled by the central and local governments, while it would retain 23 tasks, Wu said.

At a meeting of provincial government and Executive Yuan representatives on Dec. 14 last year determined that aside from record-keeping, which would be handled by the provincial government, its tasks would be handled by the central and local governments, Wu said, adding that officials would be dispatched to handle record-keeping and other tasks when needed.

The majority of its tasks would be handled by the National Development Council, with the remaining duties taken over by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of the Interior, Wu said.

Its 39 regular and 18 custodial and engineering employees would also be reassigned, he said.

A three-week National Development Conference in December 1996 decided to downsize the functions and organizations of the provincial government and freeze the gubernatorial election as part of overall plans to streamline the nation’s government.