Head coach’s China trip has soccer fans worried

Sports Administration officials yesterday promised to investigate an alleged breach of contract by Gary White, the English head coach of the national men’s soccer team, after Chinese media reports on Thursday showed White among the coaching staff in group photographs with Chinese under-19 soccer players.

Sina.com and other Chinese Web sites said that the photographs accompanied an official news release by China’s national soccer governing body, which said that White is coaching China’s under-19 squad in this week’s Panda Cup in Chengdu in China’s Sichuan Province

The hosts are to face England, Hungary and Uruguay in the competition that started on Wednesday and ends on Sunday.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳) and Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) at a news conference in Taipei yesterday demanded that the administration and Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) investigate the situation.

Liu said she has received complaints from soccer officials and fans, who said that White, who was hired in September last year, is in breach of his contract.

“Fans and officials told us that they question White’s commitment to our national team, as they should be training for the Hero Intercontinental Cup in India, where Taiwan is to face the hosts for the opener on Friday next week,” Liu said. “They also asked: ‘How can White work for Taiwan and China at the same time?’”

National sports laws and CTFA regulations on contracts for national coaches prohibit them from taking on part-time jobs elsewhere, but do not specify punishments, Liu said.

Some fans speculated that China might have recruited White to obtain inside information about Taiwan’s soccer programs and preparation for international competitions.

“Information from the administration, which financially supports the team, shows that we are paying White a very good monthly salary of NT$480,000, which is commensurate with his experience and past achievements,” Liu said. “This wage is far higher than that of [former head coach] Chen Kuei-jen (陳貴人).”

The CTFA said in a statement that White is not serving as an “assistant coach” to the Chinese under-19 team, but is taking part in the Panda Cup to interact with other teams and coaches, and to pick up ideas that could benefit the Taiwanese team.

“White has since January last year been working for Nike as a soccer technical director. He is taking part in the Panda Cup in that capacity, as a technical consultant for Nike,” the statement said.

“Before heading to China, White informed us of his planned work at the tournament,” the statement added.

White is also to scout and interact with the English under-19 squad, which has had excellent results over the past year, the CTFA said, adding that it could benefit the long-term development of Taiwan’s youth soccer programs.

White’s trip to China as a “consultant” under his contract with Nike would not breach his head coach contract, administration Competitive Athletics Division Director Huang Chih-chang (洪志昌) said.

Such activities are allowed as long as he is doing volunteer work for the Chinese team and does not take up a position as part-time assistant coach, Huang said.

However, after questions from DPP legislators, Huang promised that he would check with the CTFA and White.