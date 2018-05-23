US man alleged to have groped Shilin court employees

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

An American facing charges of groping women in a street in Taipei in January was yesterday placed in detention after he allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a bailiff and a court interpreter ahead of a court hearing.

Joseph Aron, 36, who entered the nation on a tourist visa, was summoned for a hearing at the Shilin District Court on the January accusations that he groped and hugged a woman walking alone on a street, then fondled another woman’s breasts and buttocks.

Passersby had reported the incidents to police.

Aron was handcuffed and escorted to the Datong Police Precinct. His two alleged victims also went to the police station, where they decided to press charges.

Media reports at the time said Aron had been handcuffed because he was violently drunk and yelled a string of expletives at responding officers, including: “Fuck you Japan” and “Fuck you Korea.”

On Monday, Aron allegedly approached a woman at the post office inside the Shilin District Court building and whispered into her ear that he wanted to get to know her better.

The woman ran to the bailiffs stationed near the courthouse entrance, followed by Aron.

He then allegedly patted the bottom of the female bailiff before running up to the second floor, where he slapped a court interpreter on her buttocks.

More bailiffs arrived and detained Aron before transporting him to the Shilin Police Precinct for questioning.

Police said Aron had apparently been drinking, adding that he would face additional sexual harassment charges.

The bail court judge granted his release on NT$30,000 bail, but Aron said he had no money.

He then asked the court to return the NT$20,000 bail he had posted in January.

Since he could not pay the new bail, the court ordered him held in detention.

A court official who witnessed Aron’s alleged courthouse assaults was quoted by Chinese-language media as saying: “It was outrageous behavior. He was acting despicable.”

“It seemed like he did not care for our justice system,” the official said.