Fukuta’s New Copper Rotor Motor Plant Inauguration

Driven by the growth prospects of vehicle electrification in China and Europe, the sales volume of global electric vehicles has reached 3.2 million units in 2017, with an annual growth rate of 55%. China accounts for 1.2 million units, appearing at the top of the list, followed by the United States with its 750,000 units, along with Japan and Norway that ranked the third and the fourth respectively. Owing to the proliferating demand for electric vehicle motors accompanied by the policy effects and endorsement of governments worldwide, Fukuta Motors, the reputable and leading electric vehicle supply chain vendor in Taiwan, has been vigorously developing new motor drive system, specifically the creation of Copper Rotor Induction Motor (CR-IM) is gaining traction in the global induction motor market.

There are mainly two types of electric vehicle motors currently in use: Permanent Magnet Motor (PM) used by Toyota and Copper Rotor Induction Motor (CR-IM) used by Tesla. PM requires to maintain a certain magnetic force while running in the environment of high temperature and concussion, therefore it needs the rare earth (RE) to provide assistance. For example, the magnets used by Toyota Prius to operate motors comprise a total of almost 30% of the RE elements, mostly neodymium. This represents that PM has heavy reliance on RE metals. With major manufacturers spurring the development of pure electric vehicles, the usage of RE for motors is slated to increase. Based on the statistics, China’s neodymium metal output dominates around 80% of the world output at the price of 70 USD per kg, which is 40% higher than it was last year, but definitely a sharp drop in the price compared to the price of 500 USD in 2010 when China cut down its export of RE. Regardless, it is certain that the safety of material supply shall be the top priority each manufacturer concerns about, and hence with the features of abundant resources, high efficiency and simpler structure, CR-IM assuredly serves as a favourable alternative when considering the motor system for electric vehicles.

Given the fact that the magnet rotor utilized in PM does not require extra energy, it leads to a comparatively higher efficiency in contrast with an induction motor, which has a necessity for additional energy to create a magnetic field. Fukuta Motors resolved the issue by replacing aluminum rotor with the copper rotor, which employed highly sophisticated techniques, and with such techniques, the copper loss will drop by 30%.

According to the tests performed by Fukuta Motors, 60 kW PM efficiency is around 95.5%, whereas CR-IM and aluminum rotor induction motor are around 95.3% and 93.2%. The aforementioned testing results simply indicate the highest efficiency point of different materials without interference, yet if it is under practical circumstances including variants such as high speeding, decelerating, constant speeding, low speeding or stopping the continuous cycle; on the contrary, CR-IM surpasses its counterparts.

Charles Lee, the Taiwan Manager of International Copper Association, quoted the statement by Richard deFay, project manager for sustainable energy program that noted the misunderstandings about efficiency between magnet motor and induction motor in 2015 International Conference on Energy Efficiency in Motor Driven Systems (EEMODS), “ In this industry, many of us thought that magnet motor efficiency is more advantaged than induction motor, yet that’s not exactly a fact.”