INTERVIEW: System is confidential, professional, not ‘defanged’

Liberty Times (LT): There are those who suggest that the prosecutor-general is “defanged” without the now-defunct Special Investigation Division. What are your thoughts on this issue?

Chiang Hui-ming (江惠民): I am not prone to such broad extrapolations, and would rather focus on the overall system.

The public should focus on whether the prosecutorial system functions as intended and enjoys the trust of the public, instead of lining up behind the former Special Investigation Division.

The now-defunct division was incorporated into the prosecutorial system on April 2, 2007, after Article 63-1 of the Organic Act for Courts (法院組織法) was amended. How it functioned was up to the individual — its existence was even problematic.

Basically, if parties wished to contest a ruling, they would have to appeal to the appellate court one tier up. However, the division was at the level of a third appellate court, with no court ranking above it. Hence, any appeals case that the division decided not to prosecute would be sent to the prosecutor-general, which led to the division being accused of conflicts of interest.

The elimination of the division on Nov. 18, 2016, returned the prosecutorial branch to its normal functions. The system is still capable of handling major cases, despite the division being abolished.

In my opinion, the district prosecutors are quite effective at handling cases. Based on several cases handled by them, I still have great confidence in the prosecutorial system.

Regardless of which level — first, second or third — appellate courts have the power that belonged to the division. That power remains in the prosecutorial system.

At the Supreme Court level, that power is bestowed on me, but I do not see it as a form of authority, but as an obligation. I personally believe that the nation must return to a normal prosecutorial and judicial system.

The division was given great power because it required sufficient personnel and judicial resources to handle cases. That brings up the question of whether local district prosecutors’ offices have sufficient resources to prosecute cases.

If local prosecutors’ offices have sufficient personnel and judicial resources at their disposal, I believe that we do not have to worry about whether the prosecutors’ offices are capable of handling cases without an organization such as the Special Investigation Division.

LT: How would you uphold the integrity of the prosecutorial chain of command without infringing on prosecutorial discretion, which could be interpreted as exercising undue political interference?

Chiang: Judicial officials must have the courage to resist interference and be capable of practicing the law with neutrality. They must prosecute their cases without bias.

The legal mechanism guarding against abuses of authority is found in the Judges Act (法官法), which stipulates that the ratio decidendi [grounds for deciding] must be made in writing when considering the exercise of a compulsory measure, a finding of criminal facts or the application of a law.

When the prosecutor-general disagrees with a prosecutor’s conduct, the former can invoke the power of the office to reassign the case to another prosecutor, which requires the filing of a written justification.

Was the prosecutor-general subjected to interference? Could the decision stand up to scrutiny? The legal documents would answer these questions. The legal mechanism uses transparency to curb abuses.