Court approves divorce after husband would not stop discussing ex-mistress

By Yang Kuo-wen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taiwan High Court on Friday last week overturned the first trial ruling in a divorce, saying the husband’s constant mentioning of his mistress had undermined the mutual trust in his marriage.

The wife of the man, surnamed Huang (黃), filed for divorce on grounds that Huang had for 14 years incessantly mentioned the name of his mistress.

Huang’s wife said she was told of the affair 16 years ago by the woman’s husband.

She said although Huang eventually broke up with the woman, known only as Hsiao Fen (小芬), who later died, he kept mentioning her name.

She said she decided to live apart from her husband to avoid hearing Hsiao Fen’s name, but only felt that their marriage should end after Huang changed all the locks to their home.

In the first trial, Huang denied having an affair and accused his wife of despising poor people and currying favor with the rich.

The court ruled against the divorce on grounds that as Huang’s wife had no evidence of the alleged affair and that since Hsiao Fen had died, she could not affect the marriage.

The wife appealed the ruling, and during the second trial, the couple’s children confirmed that Huang had openly talked about Hsiao Fen and had called their mother “trash” in front of them.

The children quoted Huang as saying: “This is the [kind of] love I wish to have,” when mentioning Hsiao Fen.