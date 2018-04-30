Interview: Businesses should invest ‘outside the box’: EU envoy

Taipei Times (TT): The EU in September last year said it was prepared to begin negotiations with Taiwan on the potential signing of a bilateral investment agreement (BIA). What are the latest developments?

Madeleine Majorenko: We remain committed to an agreement with Taiwan. We are in the preparatory phase and we are learning about each other. We have done so many of these negotiations, which are important in the sense that you understand what the regulatory regime of the other side looks like. We learn from each other, we talk and we develop a view of what we can or cannot do together.

The potential agreement with Taiwan will be seen as part of a broader picture that we have. We want to build a complete architecture of agreements, so we are also negotiating with China on a BIA. Everything should fit together because the global economy today is so complicated. Every country produces different parts and if you leave one part out, there will be a hole in the puzzle.

We see Taiwan as an important player in the global value and supply chains. This is why we want to make sure Taiwan fits in the puzzle.

We are working very closely with our Taiwanese experts on understanding each other’s investment regime. Sometimes negotiations could last for five or six years, after which you have to complete the procedure, so it could be a very long process, but the more honestly and openly you do the preparatory phase, the quicker you can negotiate.

TT: Taiwan’s current foreign direct investment (FDI) to the EU accounts for only a small fraction of its total FDI outflows. How could this number be boosted?

Majorenko: I am very sad we see so little investment going from Taiwan to Europe. We are the No. 1 investor here and we see the potential in Taiwan. We are a bit sad that Taiwanese business does not feel adventurous enough. I think a lot of it is about Taiwanese business thinking Europe is complicated with many different languages and regulatory regimes, so it is easier to go to where they know the language and culture, such as China, or the US, where many have studied and people speak English.

Europe has a very big market with 500 million consumers who are very interested in the high-tech products Taiwan produces so well. We also have one whole EU market, so if you produce and sell your products in one member state market, you can sell it in all the markets under the same rule.

Do not let language barriers prevent you from coming to Europe. Do not always go for the familiar. Taiwanese companies need to reduce their dependency on traditional markets and they need to be more adventurous and think outside the box.

Taiwan has the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, which is a huge project, but because we are bigger, we have exactly the same plan but with an even bigger project. Taiwan can compete and your companies are welcome here.

TT: The EETO in Taiwan has endeavored to promote people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the EU. Are you satisfied with the results so far?

Majorenko: We are a small office with limited resources. There is some limit to how much we can do, but I think we are really trying to push the envelope here as much as we can by reaching out and making the EU known in Taiwan.

The Taiwan European Film Festival is one thing, and the European Education Fair is another. The biggest thing we are doing is the Europe Fair, which is coming up on May 5 and May 6, and is in its third year. That has been our best effort in reaching out to the Taiwanese public, showing them that Europe is here and we are interested in Taiwan. We had 100,000 people passing by the Europe Fair last year. It was a huge success.