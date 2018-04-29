Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Taiwanese jailed in Thailand

Three Taiwanese have been arrested in Thailand on suspicion of fraud, in a joint operation carried out by Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and local law enforcement agencies, Thai police said yesterday. The three men, who were arrested in a hotel room in downtown Bangkok on Friday, are believed to be the leaders of a fraud ring that was raided in Cambodia and Malaysia in February, police said. Police said that information obtained during the two raids indicated that the suspects in both countries belonged to the same fraud ring, which was being run by Taiwanese. Taiwanese ringleaders were using Thailand as a recruitment base for hiring locals to carry out telecom scams that targeted mostly Thai nationals, police said.

DEFENSE

Trainer to be ready next year

A prototype for a domestically developed trainer aircraft is expected to be ready next year, Aerospace Industrial Development Corp chairman Anson Liao (廖榮鑫) said. Following a visit by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to the firm’s Gangshan factory in Kaohsiung on Friday, the company is confident that it will deliver 66 trainers by 2026 as agreed upon, he said. It would deliver a prototype by September next year and flight tests are expected to start in 2020, Liao said. The company partnered with 71 local and foreign businesses for parts to decrease costs, while still meeting the Ministry of National Defense’s standards, he said. The ministry has allocated a budget of NT$68.6 billion (US$2.31 billion) for the project, which is expected to improve the nation’s defense and weapons development capabilities.

HEALTH

New measles case confirmed

A new measles case has been confirmed at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday. The patient, in his 20s, on Sunday last week sought medical help after developing a rash and a fever, the CDC said. Tests confirmed on Friday that he had the measles, it added. The man has since been quarantined at home for observation and treatment, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. The patient had not left the nation in the past few months, and had been vaccinated against the measles at a young age, he said, adding that the patient is suspected of having contracted the virus when he visited the hospital on April 2. The patient has since come into contact with 21 people, whose health condition is to be monitored until May 14, when the virus’ incubation period ends, the CDC said.

CRIME

Suspected shoe thief nabbed

A Keelung man surnamed Chen (陳) was arrested on suspicion of theft after police discovered 868 pairs of used women’s shoes in his residence. Police searched Chen’s parents’ home, where he lives, following a tip-off from the management committee of a residential complex in the city’s Anle District (安樂) that he could be a shoe thief, the Keelung City Police Bureau Fourth Precinct said. The committee had installed surveillance cameras after receiving multiple complaints from female residents that their shoes were missing, police said. Officers seized the shoes believed to have been stolen, police said. Chen, 40, was quoted by police as saying that he is a shoe fetishist and admitted to stealing shoes from his neighbors since June 2013.