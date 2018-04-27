Home / Taiwan News
Lawmaker calls for Canada to follow Taiwan on plastics

Staff writer, with CNA

A lawmaker of Canada’s Green Party has urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to follow the example of Taiwan, England and Scotland in banning single-use plastic products as Canada prepares to promote the adoption of a zero-plastic waste charter at the G7 summit in June.

Elizabeth May, the sole Green Party member with a seat in parliament, on Monday said that Canada should consider banning or limiting plastic products in the country.

Trudeau, who is set to push for the adoption of the zero-plastic waste charter at the G7 summit, which is to be held in Quebec from June 8 to June 9, said that he supports the initiative.

Preventing plastic pollution is now a global issue that needs to be tackled by governments, corporations and society at all levels, Trudeau said.

