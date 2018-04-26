Filmmaker wants to show all lives equal

By Wu Shu-wei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Lee Min-che (李旻哲), a filmmaker in his 20s who specializes in filming animals, said he wants to tell the world that all lives are equal, using analogue film.

His story began when he was in college, Lee said.

At the time, digital cinematography had already become mainstream, he said, adding that in the beginning, he, like others, started by playing around with digital cameras and from there, he gradually became familiar with the principles of filmmaking.

Just before his compulsory military service, he purchased a film camera at the flea market under Fuhe Bridge (福和橋) in Taipei and became hooked on film, he said.

He said he was both excited and shocked by the difference in pace and tempo that using a film camera called for, adding that after completing his military service, he worked at several studios, where he learned how to shoot and develop 8mm film.

The 8mm film format was released by the Eastman Kodak Co in 1932 and 8mm film stock is produced today.

Although the 8mm film was marketed as a home movie format, for people who are unfamiliar with film, loading the film alone could be a challenge.

To use 8mm film is to “slow down,” Lin said.

The shooting and post-production phase of analogue filmmaking is several times slower than that of digital film, Lin said.

Using 8mm film forces people to slow down and to continue to think about the film and about life during the process, he added.

This process becomes reflected in the final product and is something that digital film cannot compare with, he said.

Three years ago, Lee founded his own studio to promote the use of 8mm film.

He and his girlfriend have adopted six dogs, and animals have become the main subjects of his artistic creations.

He said he spends all of his free time filming animals and has visited zoos all over the nation in the past few years.

He films animals because he wants to convey the message that all lives are equal, he said.

Growing up, he fed stray dogs in his hometown, Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), and through this experience he discovered that humans are taught to possess a class consciousness from a young age, he said.

The way people treat animals eventually extends to the class consciousness with which people view each other, he said.

He said he hopes to create films that have animals as their focus to explain that all animals, including humans, possess survival skills and wisdom, but because humans have a higher level of intelligence, they are at the top of the hierarchy.

Filmmaking is a lifelong endeavor, Lin said, adding that he is not in a rush to produce a film out of the clips that he has accumulated over the past few years.

His main goal is to promote the use of 8mm film, he said.

His other focus is to teach others how to use 8mm film, he said, adding that he teaches small groups of two to four students at a time.

Teaching also allows him to exchange different ideas and perspectives with his students, he said.

“Everyone is a creator; to create is to communicate,” Lee said.