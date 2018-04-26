China makes independence threat

AP, BEIJING

China yesterday said that it is prepared to take further steps to counter perceived moves by Taiwan toward formal independence following war games aimed at intimidating the Taiwanese leadership.

Signals sent by the military exercises “are extremely distinct and clear,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told reporters.

“We have the firm will, complete confidence and sufficient capability to frustrate any types of Taiwanese independence schemes or actions, and protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ma said.

“If the Taiwanese independence forces continue to act however they wish, we will take further actions,” he said, without giving details.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) drills are aimed at protecting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the interests of people on both sides of it, Ma said.

Over the past year or so, China has ramped up military drills around Taiwan, including flying bombers around the nation.

China last week conducted exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

Taipei denounced last week’s drills as a threat to regional peace and stability, and said it would make no concessions.

Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) yesterday criticized Ma, saying: “China’s threatening words are counterproductive to cross-strait peace and stability.”

“Freedom of speech is part of Taiwan’s system of governance as a democratic state and a right guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

Additional reporting by staff writer, Reuters and CNA