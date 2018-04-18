NGOs to hold Taiwan exhibition before WHA

Staff writer, with CNA

Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) plan to hold an exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of next month’s World Health Assembly (WHA) to showcase Taiwan’s achievements in medical care and its willingness to participate in the WHO.

The Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA), the Tyzen Hsiao Culture and Education Foundation, the Taiwan Medical Association and the Medical Professionals Alliance in Taichung are to host the show titled “Hospital Without Borders” from May 19 to May 21.

Taiwan is not a member of the UN or the WHO, but it was able to attend the annual WHA as an observer from 2009 to 2016 when cross-strait relations were better under the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration.

Beijing has taken a hard line on cross-strait relations since the Democratic Progressive Party took power in May 2016 and last year blocked the WHO from inviting Taiwan to attend the WHA. The same outcome is likely this year.

TAIUNA president Michael Tsai (蔡明憲) yesterday said in a radio interview that the exhibition in Geneva hopes to convey the message that Taiwan’s right to international participation should not be compromised due to Chinese opposition.

TAIUNA members have traveled to Geneva during the annual WHA over the past decade to display banners and distribute leaflets near the UN’s Palace of Nations to raise awareness of Taiwan’s contributions to global medical care and public health, Tsai said.

This year the alliance has decided to hold an exhibition near the WHA venue to present Taiwan’s achievements in medical care and national health insurance, and its extensive contributions to the global health system, he said.

Taiwan has contributed NT$70 billion (US$2.38 billion at the current exchange rate) in medical aid over the past 20 years, Tsai said, adding that the show is to highlight Taiwan’s ability and willingness to participate in international organizations despite China’s resistance.

Exhibition cocurator Wang Yi-kai (王奕凱) said political factors would inevitably be involved in the exhibition because Taiwan’s inability to participate in the WHA is due to political factors.

Wang called for the removal of political obstructions to Taiwan’s participation in the international community in matters of healthcare because epidemics know no borders.

Taiwan sent an official delegation to Geneva last year, despite being excluded from the WHA, to meet with officials from nations participating in the conference and to protest Taiwan’s exclusion.