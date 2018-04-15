Nation to support Syrian sanctions

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned the Syrian government’s chemical attacks on its civilians and voiced its support for global sanctions against such crimes.

Asked about the airstrikes launched by the US, the UK and France on Syria following its suspected use of chemical weapons on civilians, ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said that Taiwan has always respected and protected human rights and democracy.

Taiwan strongly opposes and condemns any government that uses chemical weapons and other weapons of mass destruction to hurt innocent people and supports the international community’s adoption of necessary sanctions, Lee said.

Several agreements are in place that prohibit the use of chemical and biological weapons.

Taiwan has provided Syria and Jordan 50 prefabricated houses and five new, fully equipped mobile intensive care ambulances for refugees in the region displaced by the chaos from the ongoing civil war in Syria, the ministry said.

Taiwan is willing to continue to help promote stability and other humanitarian efforts in the area, the ministry added.

Separately yesterday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) held a national security council where she exchanged opinions with high-ranking security officials on the latest developments in Syria and regional security issues.

Tsai told the Ministry of National Defense to boost monitoring of aerial and naval movements in Taiwan’s peripheral areas and safeguarding national security, as well as to react swiftly to false information to calm Taiwanese following China’s announcement of military exercise scheduled for Wednesday.