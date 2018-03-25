Chen Shui-bian supporters launch ‘A-bian Union’

By Su Fang-ho / Staff reporter

Supporters of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose nickname is A-bian (阿扁), yesterday announced the founding of the “A-bian Union,” vowing to give voice to Chen’s political ideas, including advocating the nation’s entry into the UN.

After handing over the presidency to Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in 2008, Chen was prosecuted and imprisoned on charges of money laundering and taking bribes. He was released on medical parole in 2015.

The Taichung Prison management, Chen’s parole authority, requires that he file an application before attending any public events and has prohibited him from speaking at public rallies, discussing politics or giving interviews.

The union aims to “rescue Chen from political persecution” and further his views, including that of Taiwan and China being separate nations and the view that Taiwan joining the UN should be decided by Taiwanese through a public referendum, union chairperson Kuo Cheng-tien (郭正典) said at the founding ceremony in Taipei.

During the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime, Chen’s supporters used to voice their concerns through Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers, but now that the DPP is in power, they can only count on themselves, Kuo said, adding that even independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has failed to tackle many issues.

“We are so impoverished that votes are the last thing we have,” Kuo said. “Politicians who value our ideas could win our support, but we will not recommend any candidates for elections.”

Many DPP politicians cheated supporters by promising that they would “rescue Chen” if elected, union consultant Cheng Hsin-chu (鄭新助) said, adding that some would try to play the same trick again.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who also serves as DPP chairperson, has asked the party’s local directors not to assert that Chen is innocent, union member and former DPP Taipei chapter chairman Huang Ching-lin (黃慶林) said, asking how union members could continue to support who he called “a heartless and ungrateful leader.”

Speaking in a prerecorded video yesterday, Chen said that people have jeered that the union only has two or three members, but it had proven its ability to garner support by staging a large founding ceremony.

Declaring the nation’s sovereignty, promoting its entry into the UN and redressing the miscarriage of justice in his case are “Taiwan’s national path,” Chen said.

Many political groups — such as the Island of Joy and Happiness coalition set up last month — have upheld similar objectives, Chen said, adding that people should stick to their ideals, even if the government seeks to obstruct their work.

Additional reporting by CNA