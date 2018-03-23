Taoyuan airport ranked No. 1 in immigration: poll

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was ranked No. 1 in airport immigration and No. 15 in the world’s top airports this year in Skytrax’s annual global airport customer satisfaction survey, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday.

The results of the survey — and the resulting Skytrax World Airport Awards — were announced on Wednesday at a ceremony in Stockholm, where TIAC senior vice president Jerry Dan (但昭璧) was on hand to accept the immigration award.

This year’s awards were based on 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires completed by airline customers from more than 100 nations at 550 airports worldwide between August last year and last month.

Respondents were asked to rate different airport services and performance indicators, from check-in, arrivals, transfers, immigration, shopping and gate departures.

Immigration is the first stop international travelers make before they enter a country, Dan said, adding that sincere and responsible immigration officers make a good first impression on tourists.

Taoyuan airport had planned how to move passengers to immigration without causing congestion, he said, adding that the installation of biometric E-gates had helped make the immigration experience more pleasant.

The airport scored high in several other categories in the survey. It was rated No. 3 for best airport staff service, and No.4 in the cleanest airports, most improved airports, best airport security processing and best airport baggage delivery categories.

It was ranked the fifth best transit airport and the seventh best airport for leisure amenities.

Singapore Changi Airport topped the survey for the sixth year in a row, retaining its No. 1 ranking as the world’s best airport.

The Taoyuan airport improved its standing from 21st place last year to No. 15.

The World Airport Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global airport customer satisfaction survey.

The award from the Skytrax survey was the second time this month that the Taoyuan facility has been recognized.

It was named the world’s third-best airport serving more than 40 million passengers per year in an Airports Council International survey earlier this month.