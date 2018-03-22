Lawmaker slams memorial hall stop in ministry’s tours

By Su Fang-ho and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Despite ongoing controversy surrounding Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall amid transitional justice efforts, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has been offering free tours of the site for international travelers, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chou Chun-mi (周春米) said earlier this month.

The ministry has been providing free half-day tours to international travelers transferring at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, part of which involves a visit to the memorial hall, she said.

Chou said she understands that the half-day tours aim to familiarize international travelers with the nation, but questioned the impression the memorial hall will leave on visitors of the nation.

Travelers with layovers of between seven and 24 hours can join one of two tours offered daily, with buses departing the airport at 8:15am and 3pm.

The morning tour takes visitors to the old streets in New Taipei City’s Sansia (三峽) and Yingge (鶯歌) districts, while the afternoon bus visits the memorial hall and Taipei 101.

Each tour takes up to 18 people.

The ministry has offered the tours for about seven years and allocates funding from its annual budget, costing taxpayers between NT$4 million and NT$6 million (US$137,038 and US$205,557) per year, Chou said, adding that as half of the tours visit the memorial hall, about NT$20 million of public funds have paid for visits there.

Article 5 of the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例) stipulates that statues and other commemorative symbols of authoritarianism should be removed, renamed or dealt with in some other manner, she said.

“Regardless of whether we are talking about the law or the impression we leave on visitors to the nation, [the memorial hall] is simply not appropriate,” Chou said.

The memorial hall is like the tomb of an emperor: Inside there is a permanent exhibit featuring Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) clothing, samples of his calligraphy and a wax statue of his likeness — all symbols of authoritarianism, she said.

“Taiwan has an abundance of nature, history, culture and local cuisine, all of which can be resources for tourism. I hope the ministry can come up with a more refined ‘menu,’” Chou said.

The ministry might also consider devising reasonably priced paid tours for travelers with layovers that would allow them to see more of the nation without costing taxpayers, she said.