Taiwanese food culture takes center stage at LA exhibit

Staff writer, with CNA

The gallery of the Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles is hosting a free food exhibition showcasing six of the nation’s popular dishes and beverages.

The exhibition titled “Taste Taiwan: Taiwanese Delicacies and Food Literature”, which opened on Tuesday last week and runs until April 23, focuses on the relationship between food and literature, and features Taiwan’s famous bubble tea, railway bento boxes, minced pork over rice, grilled sausage, popped rice and spring rolls, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Los Angeles said.

The gallery is providing an audiovisual experience for visitors, with photographs and short video excerpts by three prominent food writers — Jiao Tong (焦桐), Han Liang-lu (韓良露) and Han Liang-yi (韓良憶) — who have all written about the foods on display.

Visitors can buy bubble tea and bento boxes at the gallery after their visit as part of the Taiwan Academy’s partnership with Lollicup Fresh, an Asian-themed restaurant chain, to promote Taiwanese cuisine in Los Angeles.

Taiwan Academy is also to host two forums next month, with prominent food writers and professors in the area attending to discuss the food and Taiwan’s food culture.

The events are catered so that attendees can taste each of the six dishes.

More details about the forums, scheduled for April 6 and April 13, are to be posted on Taiwan Academy’s Facebook page.