Internet speeds on freeways, trains to be included in test

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

This year’s annual test of mobile Internet services is also to measure 4G speeds on freeways and trains, the National Communications Commission said yesterday.

The test is conducted to help telecoms improve their mobile Internet services, it said.

To conduct the test, it has examined the methods used by Ookla Speedtest and OpenSignal, two commonly used Internet speed testing service providers, through which users can check their Internet speed on their devices before the data is sent to the companies’ servers, the commission said.

The test is to have two parts: measuring mobile Internet speeds at fixed locations and gauging speeds while on the move, it said.

In addition to items that have been tested in the past, tests administered at fixed locations are also to determine how fast a user can fully open some commonly accessed Web pages, including Google, YouTube and Facebook, the commission said, adding that it would also measure how fast a smartphone can download a file from Google Drive and other cloud storage services.

For the second part, the commission said it would examine the frequency of disruptions when users are on freeways or trains, including the high-speed rail system, MRT metropolitan rail networks and the Taiwan Railways Administration’s lines.

This part would help telecoms understand their network coverage and motivate them to increase bandwidth between their servers and the Internet, it said.

The commission said it would continue to ask telecoms to improve reception on some major transportation systems, including railways on the east coast, the Taoyuan International Airport MRT Line and the section of freeway between Taipei and Taoyuan.

Telecoms last month completed testing in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and downtown Taipei, the commission said, adding that people could see an improvement as early as June.