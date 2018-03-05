Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MOFA decries name change

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday said it has lodged a protest with the Swedish Tax Agency over its changing of the nation’s name to “province of China” from “Taiwan” on its Web site, calling for the original designation to be maintained. The protest was lodged in response to a statement by the Swedish Tax Agency on Feb. 28, which said that Taiwan would now be listed on its Web site as a province of China, based on the International Organization for Standardization’s code. The ministry has directed its representative office in Sweden to tell the Swedish government that such a change is unacceptable to the government and people of Taiwan, MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said. The designation “Taiwan” must be reinstated to ensure the nation’s dignity and the rights of Taiwanese, he said, adding that Sweden’s representative office in Taipei has also been informed of Taiwan’s position on the matter.

INVESTMENTS

CIB warns against Ethvinex

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Saturday issued a statement warning the public against using the trading site Ethvinex, which it said has come under the spotlight amid complaints related to fraud. Since last month, Taiwanese authorities have been receiving at least 50 complaints per day about fraudulent activities on the site, the CIB said. The people who filed the complaints all said that they had not received any response after carrying out transactions on the trading platform, the bureau said. Citing the complainants, the CIB said Ethvinex claims to guarantee a 20 percent safe return on capital investments and a drawdown of profits after a week of placement. The placement of funds can range from NT$2,000 to NT$930,000, the bureau said. The CIB said an investigation is being carried out into the operations of Ethvinex and its host location. Meanwhile, the public is warned to be aware of the growing threat of online investment fraud, particularly offers of high and easy returns, the CIB said. People can report suspicious activities via the government’s 165 Fraud Prevention Hotline or its online reporting service at https://www.165.gov.tw/case_tell.aspx, it added.

AIR QUALITY

Firecrackers prove ‘unhealthy’

The air quality in the central and northern parts of western Taiwan was generally rated “unhealthy” yesterday, because of a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, much of which resulted from the lighting of firecrackers during the previous two days of Lantern Festival celebrations, the Environmental Protection Administration’s (EPA) Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network said. As of noon, the EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a “red” warning, indicating unhealthy air for the general public, in Changhua County’s Siansi (線西) and Erlin (二林) townships, and Yunlin’s Lunbei Township (崙背). Meanwhile, 28 monitoring stations in northern and central Taiwan, as well as Yunlin and Chiayi counties, including 13 stations in the greater Taipei area, showed an “orange” warning, signaling unhealthy air for sensitive groups. In the rest of western Taiwan and all of eastern Taiwan, the air quality was rated as either good or fair, the monitoring data showed. The poor air quality is likely to improve today, when a weather front is to arrive, the EPA said, adding that the situation in southern and eastern Taiwan was slightly better yesterday due to southerly and easterly winds.