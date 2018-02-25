Quincy Davis draws praise and anger with doctored ‘Taiwan, Taipei’ jersey

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Basketball star Quincy Davis III, who in 2013 obtained Republic of China citizenship through naturalization, photoshopped “Taiwan” onto his jersey after helping the national squad defeat Japan 70-69 on Thursday, drawing praise and ire from either side of the Taiwan Strait.

The 2.03m center savored the team’s narrow Group B triumph in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup Asian Zone qualifier at Yokohama International Stadium in Japan, where Davis led with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

He later on Instagram posted a photograph of himself in his jersey, which was edited to read “Taiwan Taipei” instead of “Chinese Taipei.”

Many Taiwanese commented that they were moved by his patriotism, identification as Taiwanese and desire to rectify the name.

“You are awesome,” “Thanks for leading Taiwan to defeat Japan” and “Davis loves Taiwan more than many of our politicians,” some fans wrote.

However, he drew strong reactions from Chinese netizens, who said that Davis should be penalized for bringing politics into sports and that “he dare not wear this Taiwan uniform in a game.”

A Los Angeles native who played basketball at Tulane University in the US before moving to Taiwan in 2011 to play three outstanding seasons in the Super Basketball League, Davis made history by becoming the first person in Taiwan to be naturalized for basketball, renouncing his US citizenship to do so.

Davis has represented Taiwan since 2013 and has led the national squad to victories in the Jones Cup, the FIBA East Asia Championship and other international tournaments.

He is married to a Taiwanese woman named Debby and says he has settled down in Taiwan.