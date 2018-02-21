Chunghwa Post sets sights on trendy stamp designs

By Chen Yi-chia and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chunghwa Post this year aims to collaborate with more designers, including Line sticker creators, and incorporate trending topics into its stamp designs to appeal to younger audiences and promote stamp collection.

Postage stamps must be diverse to meet the preferences of younger people, Department of Philately director Chien Liang-lin (簡良璘) said.

For example, the state-run company in 2016 invited Taiwanese graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) to design commemorative stamps for the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Chien said.

Nieh’s pixelated design was different from anything done before, Chien said, adding that the 3 million sets sold out within seconds.

Chunghwa Post last year released commemorative stamps for the Taipei Summer Universiade. The se-tenant block of eight parallelogram-shaped stamps featured weightlifting, archery, track and field, taekwondo, baseball, basketball, volleyball and table tennis designs.

The collection contradicted the traditional impression that postage stamps are plain, Chien said, adding that there was also great demand for the 6,000 sets of limited-edition stamps.

This year, the company expects to release 19 new postage stamps and labels, seven pictorials, folios and maximum cards, and six uncut press sheets and related items, the company said.

Chunghwa Post said it is to diversify the themes, styles, materials and printing technology of its stamps, and incorporate electronics and current trends.

The theme of one of the sets is to be Beyond Beauty: Taiwan From Above (看見台灣), the documentary by late Taiwanese director Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), the company said.

Line stickers also present an opportunity for Chunghwa Post to collaborate with new designers, Chien said, urging designers to reach out to the company with stamp design proposals.

The company is planning to host stamp launch ceremonies and national stamp exhibitions, as well as participate in international exhibitions to promote stamp collecting and expand the market, officials said.