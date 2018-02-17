Pharmacist cautions on medicine bought abroad

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Hospital and the Ministry of Health and Welfare have given several tips for staying healthy during the Lunar New Year’s holiday.

Taipei City Hospital pharmacist Li Chia-hsin (黎嘉欣) said many people like to travel to Japan and bring back various over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, but they should remember that “drugs are not general merchandise and should not be purchased as souvenirs, or given to friends and family as presents.”

Some drugs sold in other nations have not been approved in Taiwan and the lack of labels in Chinese can increase the risk of misuse, so people should not purchase them if they are uncertain, and carefully read the package insert before taking them, she said.

However, people should be aware that they cannot apply for drug injury relief if they suffer negative health effects from misuse or overdose of unapproved drugs bought in other nations, Li added.

The maximum amount of OTC drugs — including cold medicine, vitamins, abdominal pain medicine or ointment — that people can bring back from other nations is no more than 12 bottles (or boxes) of each type and no more than 36 bottles in total, while the maximum amount for prescription drugs is no more than six months on prescription and no more than two months without prescription, Li said.

In addition, a doctor’s prescription is required for injection medicine and controlled drugs; no more than 1kg of each type of Chinese herbal medicine and no more than 12 types in all; and no more than 12 bottles (or boxes) of any type of herbal medicine preparation or food as tablets or capsules and no more than 36 bottles in all, she said.

Meanwhile, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) encouraged people to remember to exercise regularly over the holiday period.

A HPA survey in 2016 found that 46 percent of respondents said they do about the same amount of exercise during the Lunar New Year holidays, and 6 percent said they did more exercise than usual.

Regular exercise not only enhances physical and mental health, but can also make people feel happier as the body produces a number of hormones that trigger a positive feeling, the agency said.

It cited three WHO principles for keeping the body active and healthy during the holidays.

Adults aged 18 to 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week, and children and young people between the ages of five and 17 should do at least 420 minutes of moderate to vigorous-physical activity per week or an average of an hour per day, the HPA said.

Fitness walking is a good entry-level exercise that most people can engage in, as they only have to wear casual clothing, athletic shoes and walk at a pace faster than normal and begin to feel sweating, the HPA said, adding that studies have suggested that walking for at least 10,000 steps per day can provide health benefits.

Always warm up properly before exercising and take protective measures to prevent injuries or ill health, such as wearing cold-weather outfits outdoors and not drinking alcohol while exercising, it said, while people with chronic diseases should consult their doctors about suitable exercises and exercise indoors when the air quality is bad.